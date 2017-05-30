Suspect in pursuit that led to deputy injury identified

A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.More >>
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.More >>
Sassy Girl Boutique in Petal is rebranding, rebuilding and reopening in a new location with a new name after the January tornado. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
Sassy Girl Boutique in Petal is rebranding, rebuilding and reopening in a new location with a new name after the January tornado. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
Public safety officials are reminding parents of the importance of properly restraining children in car seats after a number of violations over Memorial Day Weekend.More >>
Public safety officials are reminding parents of the importance of properly restraining children in car seats after a number of violations over Memorial Day Weekend.More >>
If residents see flames or smoke near the Laurel fairgrounds, Jones County fire officials say there is no reason to be alarmed.More >>
If residents see flames or smoke near the Laurel fairgrounds, Jones County fire officials say there is no reason to be alarmed.More >>
There's a new place online for folks who want to know where to go and what to do while they're in the Hub City.More >>
There's a new place online for folks who want to know where to go and what to do while they're in the Hub City.More >>