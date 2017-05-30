Suspect in pursuit that led to deputy injury identified

Traffic was diverted while the scene was processed. Source: WDAM

The deputy was airlifted from the scene. Source: WDAM

A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.

"We had a deputy that was struck by a vehicle during a felony traffic stop," said Marion County Chief Deputy Jamie Singley.

The deputy was air-lifted from the scene by air ambulance according to Singley. The deputy is listed in serious but stable condition at Forrest General Hospital.

Alicia Holifield, 33, of Summit, was arrested and has been charged with felony fleeing, according to Brent Barfield with MHP Troop J. Other charges could be pending at a later date.

The scene:

Deputies were pursuing a vehicle from a chase that initiated in Lamar County, according to Singley.

"It was a chase of a suspect that drove off with a demo car from a dealership," said Singley.

Brent Barfield with the Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed that the stolen car was from Ryan Chevrolet in Hattiesburg.

Lamar County stopped their pursuit once the suspect crossed into Marion County.

Marion County deputies continued the pursuit to the Overhead Bridge west of Foxworth when the deputy was struck.

It's also not known at this time which vehicle struck the deputy, but that is part of the ongoing investigation, according to Singley.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol crash team has been called to investigate the crash and the incident.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.