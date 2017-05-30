Deputy injured in Marion County traffic stop - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

Deputy injured in Marion County traffic stop

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
By Quentis Jones, Reporter
Connect
The deputy was airlifted from the scene. Source: WDAM The deputy was airlifted from the scene. Source: WDAM
Traffic was diverted while the scene was processed. Source: WDAM Traffic was diverted while the scene was processed. Source: WDAM
MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.

"We had a deputy that was struck by a vehicle during a felony traffic stop," said Marion County Chief Deputy Jamie Singley.

The deputy is being air-lifted from the scene by air ambulance according to Singley. 

It is not clear at this time which vehicle struck the deputy.

Deputies were pursuing a vehicle from a chase that initiated in Lamar County according to Singley.

"It was a chase of a suspect that drove off with a demo car from a dealership in Lamar County," said Singley. 

Singley added that the suspect is in custody.

It's also not known at this time which vehicle stuck the deputy, but that is part of the ongoing investigation according to Singley.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • VisitHattiesburg launches new website

    VisitHattiesburg launches new website

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-05-31 00:50:03 GMT
    Marlo Dorsey, director of marketing and communications for VisitHattiesburg, checks out the organization's new website Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM.Marlo Dorsey, director of marketing and communications for VisitHattiesburg, checks out the organization's new website Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM.

    There's a new place online for folks who want to know where to go and what to do while they're in the Hub City.

    More >>

    There's a new place online for folks who want to know where to go and what to do while they're in the Hub City.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Deputy injured in Marion County traffic stop

    Deputy injured in Marion County traffic stop

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-05-31 00:11:00 GMT
    The deputy was airlifted from the scene. Source: WDAMThe deputy was airlifted from the scene. Source: WDAM

    A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.

    More >>

    A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.

    More >>

  • USM Nursing reacts to improvements required by College Board

    USM Nursing reacts to improvements required by College Board

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-05-30 23:12:03 GMT
    The Southern Miss College of Nursing is located in the recently-opened Asbury Hall. Photo credit WDAM.The Southern Miss College of Nursing is located in the recently-opened Asbury Hall. Photo credit WDAM.

    The University of Southern Mississippi is reacting to a new mandate from the State College Board to improve its College of Nursing.  

    More >>

    The University of Southern Mississippi is reacting to a new mandate from the State College Board to improve its College of Nursing.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly