Deputy injured in Marion County traffic stop

A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.

"We had a deputy that was struck by a vehicle during a felony traffic stop," said Marion County Chief Deputy Jamie Singley.

The deputy is being air-lifted from the scene by air ambulance according to Singley.

It is not clear at this time which vehicle struck the deputy.

Deputies were pursuing a vehicle from a chase that initiated in Lamar County according to Singley.

"It was a chase of a suspect that drove off with a demo car from a dealership in Lamar County," said Singley.

Singley added that the suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

