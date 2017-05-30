USM Nursing reacts to improvements required by College Board - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM Nursing reacts to improvements required by College Board

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
The Southern Miss College of Nursing is located in the recently-opened Asbury Hall. Photo credit WDAM. The Southern Miss College of Nursing is located in the recently-opened Asbury Hall. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The University of Southern Mississippi is reacting to a new mandate from the State College Board to improve its College of Nursing. 

The College Board said USM must make improvements to its doctoral program, because not all faculty members have clear nursing licenses.

Tuesday, administrators acknowledged a problem with an instructor who no longer works at the university.

"This condition was related to one adjunct faculty who had taught one online, non-clinical, core course in the nurse practitioner program with an unencumbered RN compact license in a nearby state," said Lachel Story, assistant dean of the College of Nursing. "The RN license covered the adjunct faculty for Mississippi, but the advanced practice license was only active in the instructor's home state. We are not currently employing the aforementioned faculty." 

Two of the college's programs, the Doctor of Nursing Practice and the Post-Graduate Certificate of Nurse Practitioner, underwent an accreditation review in the spring. 

