Hattiesburg-Laurel Airport to hold another TSA pre-check enrollment event

The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport will be holding another TSA pre-check enrollment event during the second week in June.

Travelers who are enrolled in this service or other "trusted traveler" programs can keep their shoes on as well as their belts or lightweight jackets when they check in at the airport.

Travelers can make an appointment online. The fee is $85 and it's good for five years.

Based on the popular response back in December, Tom Heanue, Executive Director Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, expects a large crowd. He said that over 260 people came through their enrollment event back in December.

"All this does is help you with the check through the TSA process," Heanue said. "So, it helps you to not have to take your coat off, leave your laptop and leave your shoes on. It puts you in a different line in a larger airport."

Those who wish to enroll will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. For more info go to their website at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck.

