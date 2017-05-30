Petal boutique rebranding, rebuilding after tornado

Sassy Girl Boutique in Petal is rebuilding and reopening in a new location with a new name after the January tornado. Source: WDAM

Sassy Girl Boutique in Petal is rebranding, rebuilding and reopening in a new location with a new name after the January tornado.

The boutique will reopen in a new location along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway as Fig Boutique after its original home was destroyed.

"When you first start, it's really hard," said owner Traci Goodwin. "You're kind of blue because you're thinking, 'Oh I don't what to do. It's so many decisions,' but as things have progressed, you know, you getting excited again."

With so many homes and businesses destroyed in Petal, Goodwin said the community support she received has made the recovery easier.

"You can't get too upset because many people lost their homes, but we did lose our livelihood," she said. "We lost everything, so it was a tremendous loss for our family. But, you know, we're very resilient."

She said throughout the process, she decided change was good, including a name change for her business.

"It's an opportunity that's missed sometimes because you're so worried about everything being exactly the way it was," Goodwin said. "So I decided things were going to change."

Goodwin said she still is and is committed to being a sassy girl, but hopes the new brand, building and location will be a good move. She doesn't have an opening date yet, but said it should be soon.

