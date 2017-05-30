Hattiesburg business flooded with raw sewage

The owners at Audio Video Specialists were overwhelmed over the weekend to find their store flooded with raw sewage water.

“I stopped by the store on Sunday and noticed a horrible smell," owner Adam Odom said. "Water was everywhere, and I wasn’t sure what happened."

The floor drains inside the store back washed and flooded the store with sewer water. This has been a problem in the past, according to Odom.

“We’ve called the city several times to report seeing sewage leaking out of the manhole covers in our parking lot," Odom said. "We had a horrible smell inside the building."

Last Tuesday the city was notified that water was coming out of the sewer drain, according to Odom, but he’s not sure of what they did. Odom called the city again Sunday night after his store flooded.

“They were very courteous, but they really don’t know what’s going on here," Odom said. "They don’t know how to solve the problem."

Nearly $100,000 worth of merchandise was destroyed in the flood, and Odom isn’t sure of what to do next.

“Everything is going to have to be sanitized and cleaned," Odom said. "It’s a lot just in inventory, not to mention carpet, face boards and computers. It’s a complete mess."

