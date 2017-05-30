MHP issues over 5,000 citations during "Drive to Survive" campaign

Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest times for travelers, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol was out in full force to ensure the safety of drivers in the state.

MHP issued over 5,000 citations during the "Drive to Survive" campaign, which began on Friday and ended on Memorial Day at midnight. Troop J (Hattiesburg) of MHP issued over 600 citations. Here are the totals, according to MHP:

TROOP J (Hattiesburg)

- 510 hazardous citations

- 165 non-hazardous citations

- 5 DUI arrests

- 1 drug arrest

- 4 seat belt violations

- 2 child restraint

- 687 total citations issued

-14 crashes, no fatalities

STATEWIDE

- 3528 hazardous citations

- 1594 non-hazardous citations

- 110 DUI arrests

- 8 drug arrests

- 7 felony arrests

- 191 seat belt violations

- 45 child restraint violations

- 5483 total citations issued

-122 accidents investigated, 2 fatalities (Greenwood & Lincoln)

