MHP issues over 5,000 citations during "Drive to Survive" campaign

One Mississippi National Guard soldier was killed and three others were injured during a a training operation at Fort Irwin, California. All four soldiers were assigned to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team out of Tupelo, Miss., according to a press release from the Mississippi National Guard.More >>
Hattiesburg police are investigating a pair of weekend armed robberies in the Hub City. The first armed robbery happened around 4:50 a.m. Sunday at the Sleep Inn at 6603 U.S. 49.More >>
The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport will be holding another TSA pre-check enrollment event during the second week in June. Travelers who are enrolled in this service or other "trusted traveler" programs can keep their shoes on as well as their belts or lightweight jackets when they check in at the airport.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The owners at audio video specialists were surprised over the weekend to find their store flooded with raw sewage water.More >>
