HPD investigating pair of weekend armed robberies

Hattiesburg police are investigating a pair of weekend armed robberies in the Hub City.

The first armed robbery happened around 4:50 a.m. Sunday at the Sleep Inn at 6603 U.S. 49.

"Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery," said Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler.

The victim, who is an unidentified woman gave information to police.

"She advised that a black female entered the business and demanded money," Traxler said. "She said they fled on foot from the business with an undisclosed amount of money.”

The second armed robbery happened around 6 a.m. Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn, at 133 Plaza Drive.

"Officers arrested and met with the reporting party who advised an unknown black female entered the business and displayed a handgun demanding money," Traxler said.

Traxler added the suspect did not get any money and fled on foot from the scene.

According to detectives, they believe the two incidents are connected and are asking the public for any help.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

