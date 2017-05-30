HPD investigating pair of weekend armed robberies

Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest times for travelers, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol was out in full force to ensure the safety of drivers in the state. MHP issued over 5,000 citations during the "Drive to Survive" campaign, which began on Friday and ended on Memorial Day at midnight. Troop J (Hattiesburg) of MHP issued over 600 citations.More >>
Hattiesburg police are investigating a pair of weekend armed robberies in the Hub City. The first armed robbery happened around 4:50 a.m. Sunday at the Sleep Inn at 6603 U.S. 49.More >>
A two-vehicle accident in Jones County left two people injured on Monday night. The accident occurred on Highway 84 East near the intersection of Jeff Byrd Road, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council.More >>
One Mississippi National Guard soldier was killed and three others were injured during a a training operation at Fort Irwin, California. All four soldiers were assigned to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team out of Tupelo, Miss., according to a press release from the Mississippi National Guard.More >>
