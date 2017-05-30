Two-vehicle accident injures two in Jones County

A two-vehicle accident in Jones County left two people injured on Monday night.

The accident occurred on Highway 84 East near the intersection of Jeff Byrd Road, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council.

The Rustin, Powers and M&M Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the accident and found a black car blocking one lane of traffic and a truck in a ditch off of the road.

The male driver of the truck had been partially ejected out of the drivers side door before grabbing the door. He let go after being dragged several feet. He along with a female passenger sustained minor injuries and were transported to a hospital in Laurel by ambulance.

The cause of the accident is not known.

