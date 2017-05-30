Two-vehicle accident injures two in Jones County

Hattiesburg police are investigating a pair of weekend armed robberies in the Hub City. The first armed robbery happened around 4:50 a.m. Sunday at the Sleep Inn at 6603 U.S. 49.More >>
A two-vehicle accident in Jones County left two people injured on Monday night. The accident occurred on Highway 84 East near the intersection of Jeff Byrd Road, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council.More >>
One Mississippi National Guard soldier was killed and three others were injured during a a training operation at Fort Irwin, California. All four soldiers were assigned to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team out of Tupelo, Miss., according to a press release from the Mississippi National Guard.More >>
