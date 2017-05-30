Local teen arrives home today from Manchester, England

There's a new place online for folks who want to know where to go and what to do while they're in the Hub City.More >>
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi is reacting to a new mandate from the State College Board to improve its College of Nursing.More >>
One Mississippi National Guard soldier was killed and three others were injured during a a training operation at Fort Irwin, California. All four soldiers were assigned to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team out of Tupelo, Miss., according to a press release from the Mississippi National Guard.More >>
Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest times for travelers, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol was out in full force to ensure the safety of drivers in the state. MHP issued over 5,000 citations during the "Drive to Survive" campaign, which began on Friday and ended on Memorial Day at midnight. Troop J (Hattiesburg) of MHP issued over 600 citations.More >>
