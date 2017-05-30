Local teen arrives home today from Manchester, England - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Local teen arrives home today from Manchester, England

By Jac Bedrossian, Reporter
Connect

Recent Sacred Heart graduate Callie Crider is coming back to Hattiesburg after a trip to Manchester, England.

Crider and the small group she was traveling with were at the Manchester Arena hours before the heartbreaking terrorist attack that left 22 dead after an Ariana Grande concert. At the time of the bombing, her group was about four miles away in York, England. 

England's Prime Minister has raised the threat level in the UK to critical after a suicide bomber released a home-made bomb at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena last Monday. Police have at least 13 suspects in custody and are continuing their investigation into the terror attack.

