WCU Dinner Theatre rebounds, presents first of two summer shows

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – It's another comeback story for William Carey University after January's devastating tornado.  Carey Dinner Theatre returns for the first of two summer productions.

Performances of "Country Is: The Music of Main Street" take place June 15 through July 1 at the Joe and Virginia Tatum Theatre on the main campus of WCU.  Call 601-318-6221 for reservations.

