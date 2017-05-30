WCU Dinner Theatre rebounds, presents first of two summer shows

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – It's another comeback story for William Carey University after January's devastating tornado. Carey Dinner Theatre returns for the first of two summer productions.

Performances of "Country Is: The Music of Main Street" take place June 15 through July 1 at the Joe and Virginia Tatum Theatre on the main campus of WCU. Call 601-318-6221 for reservations.

