MSU Extension Service offering food safety tips for summer - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

MSU Extension Service offering food safety tips for summer

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

PEARL RIVER COUNTY (WDAM) – For more on May 30th's interview with Dawn Vosbein, Pearl River County's extension agent, call 601-403-2280 or your county's office of the Mississippi State Extension Service.  Visit www.extension.msstate.edu and click on "County Offices".

Copyright 2017 WDAM.  All rights reserved.   

Powered by Frankly