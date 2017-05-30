Mississippi National Guard soldier killed, three others injured during training

One Mississippi National Guard soldier was killed and three others were injured during a a training operation at Fort Irwin, California.

All four soldiers were assigned to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team out of Tupelo, Miss., according to a press release from the Mississippi National Guard.

The soldiers were participating in a large-scale training exercise when the incident occurred. The three injured soldiers were transferred by military helicopter to a hospital in Loma Linda, California. The hospital has listed them in stable condition.

The soldiers' names will not be released until 24 hours after the victims' families have been notified. The incident is being investigated.

