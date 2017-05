An argument between the suspect and his wife over their children led to a murder spree in Lincoln county, according to officials.

Domestic violence comes in many forms, from sexual to even financial abuse.

Experts said it's important to remember that no one deserves to be abused and getting out is not as simple as it seems for many people.

Officials said it’s important to remember there is help available, and because it's unreported, it's sometimes too late before something is done.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799 SAFE (7233)

