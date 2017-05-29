Memorial Day fire leaves family homeless

The family was not home when the fire started. Source: JCFC

A Memorial Day fire left a home destroyed and a family of three homeless.

At 8:49 a.m., Hebron, Pleasant Ridge, Calhoun and Soso Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the fully involved house fire on Jessie Hicks Road near Summerland Road, according to the Jones County Fire Council.

Upon arrival, Hebron Chief, Daniel Knotts, advised that the home was fully involved and most of the interior was already destroyed; fire was rapidly consuming the exterior. Firefighters from the various volunteer departments fought the fire and extinguished hot-spots for nearly two hours.

The family - a husband, wife and their son - stated that they were not at home when the fire started, but did arrive to find it engulfed in flames and called 911. The homeowners were unsure what could have started the fire, but speculated that it might have been electrical. Red Cross was called to assist the family with household and general necessities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Jones County Fire Investigator Scott Gable.

Emergency personnel on scene included Hebron, Pleasant Ridge, Calhoun and Soso Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna and Jones County Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell. Dixie Electric was also called to the scene.

