NCAA announces teams playing in USM regional

The teams playing at The Pete for the USM regional tournament have been announced.

Southern Miss (48-14), Mississippi State (36-24), South Alabama (39-19) and UIC (39-15) will be playing at the regional in Hattiesburg June 2 through June 4.

HATTIESBURG REGIONAL



#1 Southern Miss

#2 Mississippi State

#3 South Alabama

#4 UIC#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/eDFMq1gkMH — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 29, 2017

This is the second time in school history that Southern Miss has hosted the regional championship.

