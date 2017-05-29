NCAA announces teams playing in USM regional - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

NCAA announces teams playing in USM regional

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The teams playing at The Pete for the USM regional tournament have been announced. 

Southern Miss (48-14), Mississippi State (36-24), South Alabama (39-19) and UIC (39-15) will be playing at the regional in Hattiesburg June 2 through June 4. 

This is the second time in school history that Southern Miss has hosted the regional championship. 

