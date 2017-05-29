NCAA announces teams playing in USM regional

The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Mississippi Highway Patrol reports over 1,300 citations were handed out Friday, which is considered one of the busiest travel days for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
The teams playing at The Pete for the USM regional tournament have been announced.
