Good morning, Pine Belt!

You may want to keep an umbrella handy for the entire week as it looks like a rather wet weather pattern is shaping up for the area.

For today expect showers and thunderstorms with highs in lower to mid 80s.

A few showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight, especially in the evening with lows in the upper 60s.

A 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast for Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

The rest of the week will feature a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day.