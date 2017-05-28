Southern Miss to host NCAA Baseball Regional

It's official: the University of Southern Mississippi was announced as one of 16 regional hosts for the 2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

Pete Taylor Park will host three other teams in the Hattiesburg Regional, with matchups beginning on June 2 and going through June 5 if needed, according to the NCAA.

This is only the second time in school history that Southern Miss has hosted a NCAA Regional and the first time since 2003.

Southern Miss is the only Mississippi school that will host a regional and the only team in Conference USA to have the honor.

Other hosts include LSU, North Carolina, Clemson, Oregon State, Arkansas, TCU, Florida, Houston, Kentucky, Long Beach State, Louisville, Texas Tech, Stanford, Florida State and Wake Forest.

Participants in the Hattiesburg Regional are expected to be announced on Monday at 11 a.m.

