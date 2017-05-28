William Carey falls in second round of NAIA World Series

William Carey University fell to the top-seeded Oklahoma City University 8-3 in the second round of the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho on Saturday night.

A two-run home run off the bat of Cody Christian gave William Carey a two-run lead in the bottom of the second inning, and the Crusaders tacked on another run in the third inning on a Tyler Graves solo home run.

The three runs would be all the Crusaders could get off Oklahoma City starter Matt Young, who struck out nine and walked five over nine complete innings.

Oklahoma City scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 5-3 lead and would go on to win 8-3.

WCU starting pitcher Conner McWilliams pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed six runs, but only two of them were earned. He struck out six.

WCU will play again on Monday at 10:30 a.m. against the University of Science & Arts. The loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

