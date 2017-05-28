Timber Bowl kicking off high school football in Wayne County

The Timber Bowl is heading back to Wayne County to kick off the 2017 high school football season.

The Wayne County Economic Development District and Wayne County High School Athletic officials announced plans for the Timber Bowl to be played on Friday, August 18, 2017 at War Eagle Stadium. A pair of games will be played, with Wayne Academy facing off against South Choctaw, Ala., Academy at 6 p.m., followed by a WCHS-West Jones contest.

"It's going to be great for our county, for our city, being able to bring people in," said Wayne County HS Athletic Director and Football Coach Todd Mangum.

Modeled after the Red Carpet Bowl that kicks off the season in Vicksburg each season, officials said they wanted to name it the Timber Bowl in honor of the old high school bowl game that was played at the end of the season back in the 1960s.

"Being able to not only showcase from an athletic standpoint, but also as an economic standpoint, we can only see it as a win-win for all of us," Mangum said.

According to the Economic Development District, the timber industry has a $200 million annual impact on Wayne County. Executive Director Sean Dunlap said he hopes the Timber Bowl will be more than two football games, but will be a reason for business and the community to join together in August.

Tickets will be $7 per person, and the game is included in season ticket packages for WCHS fans.

Organizers said they plan to host the event each year with proceeds from the game and events surrounding it to help fund scholarships for local student- athletes and help with local charities.

A FCA Banquet will be hosted by First Baptist Church of Waynesboro on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. Luke Johnson, a former player at the University of Southern Mississippi who now conducts overseas ministries, is scheduled to be the guest speaker.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.