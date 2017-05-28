Timber Bowl kicking off high school football in Wayne County

The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The Timber Bowl is heading back to Wayne County to kick-off the 2017 high school football season.
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 10-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.
William Carey University fell to the top-seeded Oklahoma City University 8-3 in the second round of the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho on Saturday night.
