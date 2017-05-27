Emergency crews searching for 10-year-old that fell into Lamar County lake

Emergency crews are searching for a 10-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground.



Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says the 10-year-old boy fell into the water at Little Black Creek Campground in Lumberton around 4 p.m. and has not been located.



Rigel said the boy was walking on the dock as family and friends were fishing when he fell in.



The Lamar County dive team is on scene and searching the water.



This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.