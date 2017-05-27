USM forces second semifinal game with Charlotte after walk-off home run

For the better part of seven innings, the University of Charlotte seemed to have its baseball game with the University of Southern Mississippi well in hand in the semifinals of the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Championship. Hunter Slater, Tracy Hadley and Taylor Braley and the rest of the Golden Eagles had other ideas. Southern Miss erased a 5-1 deficit over the last two innings, with Braley’s two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning giving the top-seeded G...More >>
Mississippi Highway Patrol reports over 1,300 citations were handed out Friday, which is considered one of the busiest travel days for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.More >>
Mississippi Highway Patrol is urging the public to pay attention behind the wheel during one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year. AAA estimates over this Memorial Day holiday weekend will be the busiest since 2015, with over 34.6 million Americans expected to drive. For MHP, this means more traffic and patrols needed along the state's highways. Mississippi Highway Patrol is enforcing a "Drive to Survive" safety initiative. Master Sergeant Brent...More >>
The Wayne County High School Band is representing the state of Mississippi in the National Memorial Day parade in Washington, D.C. Monday.More >>
