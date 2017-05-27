MHP still patrolling roads for holiday

Mississippi Highway Patrol reported nearly 4,000 citations were handed out statewide, which is considered one of the busiest travel days for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Master Sergeant Brent Barfield said across the state Friday, there were 38 traffic crashes with 12 injuries. Luckily, no fatalities have been reported.

Barfield describes hazardous violations as anything that could be dangerous and result in a crash, like speeding, reckless or distracted driving and failure to follow the Move Over Law. Non-hazardous violations include what Barfield calls "administrative violations," like not having proof of insurance, expired tags, and a suspended or expired drivers license.

Here is the report of incidents statewide:

Friday, May 26:

808 Hazardous violations

426 Non-hazardous violations

24 DUI

One Drug arrest

Five Felonies

63 Seatbelt violations

Nine Child restraint violations

MHP Troop J (Hattiesburg) reported 160 total citations for Friday, May 26:

118 Hazardous violations

42 Non-hazardous violations

Troop J reported 181 citations on Saturday, May 27:

141 hazardous citations

39 non-hazardous citations

On Sunday, Troop J reported 154 citations:

123 hazardous citations

28 non-hazardous citations

Total Statewide:

85 crashes, 2 fatalities

86 DUI

131 seatbelt violations

26 child restraint violations

3988 citations

MHP says there will be an increased presence of troopers and safety checkpoints throughout the holiday weekend. MHP is urging the public to "Drive to Survive" by paying attention behind the wheel and dropping distracted driving habits.

The "Drive to Survive" enforcement period will end on Monday at midnight.

