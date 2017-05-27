WCHS Band to represent Mississippi in National Memorial Day Parade

The Wayne County High School Band is representing the state of Mississippi in the National Memorial Day parade in Washington, D.C. Monday. The band was invited by United States Congressman Steven Palazzo.

The band’s performance will be televised on the live PBS broadcast Monday, May 29th. WDAM will be broadcasting the live event.

Matthew Walker, Director of Bands for the Wayne County School District, said the students have a "once in a lifetime opportunity to experience all that our nation’s capital has to offer."

In Washington, D.C. for the weekend, students are scheduled to visit the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Ford’s Theater, the Petersen House, the Lincoln Memorial, Korean Memorial, MLK Jr. Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, and WWII Memorial on Saturday.

On Sunday, the band will visit Arlington National Cemetery and will be on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the 28th annual National Memorial Day Concert, featuring the National Symphony Orchestra. That concert will also be broadcast on PBS Sunday at 7 p.m. CST.

You can watch the National Memorial Day Parade on WDAM 7 Monday. The parade begins at 1 p.m. CST.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.