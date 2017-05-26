Southern Miss stays alive in C-USA tournament play

Taylor Braley threw eight shutout innings and the University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night at MGM Park.

Top-seeded USM (46-13) will face fourth-seeded University of Charlotte (34-22) in a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The Golden Eagles will have to defeat the 49ers twice on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game and defend their 2016 tourney crown.

Braley scattered seven singles over eight innings, walking none while striking out nine as the 11th-ranked Golden Eagles avenged Wednesday’s 9-2 opening-round loss to the eighth-seeded Roadrunners (29-28) that sent Southern Miss into the elimination bracket.

The Golden Eagles bounced back with a 5-2 win that eliminated fifth-seeded Louisiana Tech Thursday, then eliminated UTSA Friday.

Bryant Bowden homered for the third time this season against the Roadrunners.

