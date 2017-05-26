William Carey defeats HIU in first round of NAIA World Series - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

William Carey defeats HIU in first round of NAIA World Series

By Luke Smith, Web Producer
Connect
William Carey will host an NAIA regional starting May 15. Courtesy: WDAM William Carey will host an NAIA regional starting May 15. Courtesy: WDAM

William Carey University defeated Hope International University 11-8 in the first round of the Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series on Friday night in Lewiston, Idaho. 

WCU got on the board early by scoring four runs over the first three innings, but HIU managed to tie the game at four in the fourth inning.  

Tyler Odom hit a four-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to give WCU a 3-run lead, but HIU retaliated with three runs of its own in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at seven each. 

William Carey managed to reclaim the lead with two runs in the eighth inning, but HIU cut the lead to one after scoring a run in the bottom of the eighth. 

Southern States Athletic Conference player of the year James Land gave WCU a couple of insurance runs by hitting his 20th home run of the season in the top of the ninth inning, and HIU could not get anything going in the bottom of the ninth to give the Crusaders an 11-8 victory. 

Starting pitcher Cole Edgens pitched 4 and 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and striking out six for WCU.

After the win, William Carey is scheduled to face first-seeded Oklahoma City tomorrow at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Southern Miss stays alive in C-USA tournament play

    Southern Miss stays alive in C-USA tournament play

    Friday, May 26 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-05-27 02:53:40 GMT
    Courtesy: WDAMCourtesy: WDAM

    Taylor Braley threw eight shutout innings and the University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night at MGM Park. Top-seeded USM (46-13) will face fourth-seeded University of Charlotte (34-22) in a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The Golden Eagles will have to defeat the 49ers twice on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game and defend their 2016...

    More >>

    Taylor Braley threw eight shutout innings and the University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 victory over University of Texas-San Antonio Friday night at MGM Park. Top-seeded USM (46-13) will face fourth-seeded University of Charlotte (34-22) in a 12:30 p.m. Saturday semifinal. The Golden Eagles will have to defeat the 49ers twice on Saturday to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game and defend their 2016...

    More >>

  • Florida Atlantic knocks Old Dominion from C-USA tournament

    Florida Atlantic knocks Old Dominion from C-USA tournament

    Friday, May 26 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-05-27 01:50:44 GMT
    Source: Flickr Creative CommonsSource: Flickr Creative Commons

    For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.

    More >>

    For the past two weekends, Florida Atlantic University left-hander Jake Miednik proved to be kryptonite to the Old Dominion University batting order. After shutting out the Owls for eight innings in the regular-season finale, Miednik tossed 7 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball Friday afternoon as third-seeded FAU stayed alive in the 2017 Conference USA Championship with a 6-2 victory over the second-seeded Monarchs.

    More >>

  • Daylilies invade the Hub City this Weekend and next

    Daylilies invade the Hub City this Weekend and next

    •   
Powered by Frankly