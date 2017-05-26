Daylilies invade the Hub City this Weekend and next

The American Hemerocallis Society Spring Meeting is in full swing this weekend at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.

Daylilies, the scientific name being hemerocallis, are of special importance to the Hub City. Hattiesburg is known as being a Daylily destination and the official flower of the city.

Plant sales, garden workshops and exhibition clinics are being held throughout the weekend.

There will be several garden tours starting Monday, and the public is welcome to visit and even participate.

"This is kind of like a weekend getaway for daylily folks in this region," said Nikki Schmith, President of the American Hemerocallis Society. "And next weekend is like competition, like a specific concentrated event just on competing with your flowers."

The American Hemerocallis Society has about 7,000 members.

This marks the 25th anniversary of the Hattiesburg Area Daylily Society. For those interested in participating, you can visit their website at hattiesburgdaylily.com.

