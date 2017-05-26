Lamar County man jailed on rape charge - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Lamar County man jailed on rape charge

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Lamar County man is behind bars, facing a $100,000 bond on a felony rape charge.

Zachary Boutwell, 20, was arrested today by Lamar County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with one count of rape according to Sheriff Danny Rigel.

“It happened last Saturday night/Sunday morning at a residence on D.L. Hatten Road where there was a party going on,” Rigel said. “That’s where the alleged rape occurred, and the suspect (Boutwell) is 20 and the victim is 18.”

Rigel said the victim filed the affidavit in a Lamar County court on Thursday, and Boutwell was arrested today on the warrant.

Rigel added that its unknown if alcohol was a factor, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Boutwell made his initial appearance today, where his bond was set at $100,000 according to Rigel.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

