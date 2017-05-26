MHP urging public to "Drive to Survive" this holiday weekend - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

MHP urging public to "Drive to Survive" this holiday weekend

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
Connect
Mississippi Highway Patrol. Source: WDAM Mississippi Highway Patrol. Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Mississippi Highway Patrol is urging the public to pay attention behind the wheel during one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year.

AAA estimates over this Memorial Day holiday weekend will be the busiest since 2015, with over 34.6 million Americans expected to drive.  For MHP, this means more traffic and patrols needed along the state's highways.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is enforcing a "Drive to Survive" safety initiative.  Master Sergeant Brent Barfield is urging drivers to take greater responsibility to combat distracted driving habits.

"Our ultimate goal is to have a fatality-free weekend.  The amount of vehicles, we are going to have accidents and we know that," said Barfield.  "I can't stress enough, you have to pay attention to what's going on around you when you travel. Especially in traffic as heavy as we are expecting."


Barfield says there will be an increased MHP presence with troopers and checkpoints all weekend long.  He's asking drivers to obey speed limits, pay attention to drivers around you and put the cell phone down while behind the wheel.

Safety checkpoints will be used to stop impaired drivers and check on seatbelts.

"We're going to be out there, issuing safety citations, but more importantly, do it for yourself and your passengers," said Barfield.  "Play close attention, abide by the speed limit.  We want you to get there, get there safe and enjoy your weekend."

Troop J has worked 17 fatalities so far this year, a number Barfield hopes to keep at zero this holiday weekend.

"We don't want anyone to perish in an accident and we need the public's help, it's up to them to operate the vehicle in a safe manner and we stress that," Barfield said.

The "Drive to Survive" enforcement period starts on Friday, May 26, at 6 p.m. and will end of Monday at midnight.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Daylilies invade the Hub City this Weekend and next

    Daylilies invade the Hub City this Weekend and next

    Friday, May 26 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-05-26 21:07:49 GMT

    The American Hemerocallis Society Spring Meeting is in full swing this weekend at the Lake Terrace Convention Center. Daylilies, the scientific name being hemerocallis, are of special importance to the Hub City. Hattiesburg is known as being a Daylily destination and the official flower of the city.

    More >>

    The American Hemerocallis Society Spring Meeting is in full swing this weekend at the Lake Terrace Convention Center. Daylilies, the scientific name being hemerocallis, are of special importance to the Hub City. Hattiesburg is known as being a Daylily destination and the official flower of the city.

    More >>

  • MHP urging public to "Drive to Survive" this holiday weekend

    MHP urging public to "Drive to Survive" this holiday weekend

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:51 PM EDT2017-05-26 20:51:40 GMT
    Mississippi Highway Patrol. Source: WDAMMississippi Highway Patrol. Source: WDAM

    Mississippi Highway Patrol is urging the public to pay attention behind the wheel during one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year. AAA estimates over this Memorial Day holiday weekend will be the busiest since 2015, with over 34.6 million Americans expected to drive.  For MHP, this means more traffic and patrols needed along the state's highways. Mississippi Highway Patrol is enforcing a "Drive to Survive" safety initiative.  Master Sergeant Brent...

    More >>

    Mississippi Highway Patrol is urging the public to pay attention behind the wheel during one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year.

    More >>

  • Lamar County man jailed on rape charge

    Lamar County man jailed on rape charge

    Friday, May 26 2017 4:51 PM EDT2017-05-26 20:51:13 GMT

    A Lamar County man is behind bars, facing a $100,000 bond on a felony rape charge. Zachary Boutwell, 20, was arrested today by Lamar County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with one count of rape according to Sheriff Danny Rigel.

    More >>

    A Lamar County man is behind bars, facing a $100,000 bond on a felony rape charge. Zachary Boutwell, 20, was arrested today by Lamar County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with one count of rape according to Sheriff Danny Rigel.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly