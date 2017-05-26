Salvation Army Hattiesburg offering financial assistance to survivors of January tornado

The early morning tornado on January 21 left devastation in its wake across many areas of Hattiesburg and the Pine Belt. The Salvation Army was not spared from the storm as windows were shattered, winds ripped roofing off every one of its buildings, and water was left standing

in many of those same buildings.

“As we have done for the last 110 years, The Salvation Army of Hattiesburg stands with this community,” said Captain Patrick Connelly. “We have been here to help those in the most need, and this instance is no different.

The Salvation Army is providing direct financial assistance to survivors of the January 21 tornado who have a FEMA claim number.

To be eligible for assistance, residents need to call The Salvation Army for an appointment at (601) 544-3684.

Once residents have an appointment, they will complete the application process at The Salvation Army temporary office located at 5611 U.S. Highway 49 South in Hattiesburg.

With your FEMA claim number, applicants will need to bring identification of all their household members. Once the application process is completed, the assistance will be provided.

“The Salvation Army will be here to help no matter the circumstance, no matter the need, and we are praying for healing as our community continues to recover,” said Captain Connelly.

