Salvation Army Hattiesburg offering financial assistance to survivors of January tornado

As the liquidation process for Gander Mountain continues across the country, shoppers with gift cards to the retailer may be out of luck. Earlier this month, Gander Mountain announced it would be going out of business and "sale" signs went up at the Hattiesburg location. Days following, it was announced Marcus Lemonis, the owner of Camping World, was purchasing the locations to turn into a new retailer, Gander Outdoors. During this transition, the liquidation sa...More >>
As the liquidation process for Gander Mountain continues across the country, shoppers with gift cards to the retailer may be out of luck.More >>
The early morning tornado on January 21 left devastation in its wake across many areas of Hattiesburg and the Pine Belt.More >>
The early morning tornado on January 21 left devastation in its wake across many areas of Hattiesburg and the Pine Belt.More >>
The first two times Florida Atlantic University catcher Pedro Pages had stepped into the batter’s box Thursday morning at MGM Park, Florida International University right-hander Nick McDonald had started him off with breaking pitches.More >>
The first two times Florida Atlantic University catcher Pedro Pages had stepped into the batter’s box Thursday morning at MGM Park, Florida International University right-hander Nick McDonald had started him off with breaking pitches.More >>
If you're planning on staying home this Memorial Day weekend, here's what's Hot in Hattie.More >>
If you're planning on staying home this Memorial Day weekend, here's what's Hot in Hattie.More >>