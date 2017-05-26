Laurel Little Theatre presents "The Lion King, Jr."

As the liquidation process for Gander Mountain continues across the country, shoppers with gift cards to the retailer may be out of luck. Earlier this month, Gander Mountain announced it would be going out of business and "sale" signs went up at the Hattiesburg location. Days following, it was announced Marcus Lemonis, the owner of Camping World, was purchasing the locations to turn into a new retailer, Gander Outdoors. During this transition, the liquidation sa...