Laurel Little Theatre presents "The Lion King, Jr."

By Doug Morris, Producer
LAUREL (WDAM) – Performances of "The Lion King, Jr." takes place June 1st-4th at the Arabian Theatre in downtown Laurel.  Tickets are $10 each; children under 8 admitted for $5.   For more details and ticket information, visit www.laurellittletheatre.com or call 601-428-0140.

