String of stolen dirt bikes leads to an investigation across sta - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

String of stolen dirt bikes leads to an investigation across state lines

By Jac Bedrossian, Reporter
Surveillance video from Honda of Laurel. Surveillance video from Honda of Laurel.
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

Monday morning was the second time Honda of Laurel has been broken into in the past three months.

Both crimes involved a black car and a stolen U-Haul stealing dirt bikes in a matter of minutes. 

"They're professionals at what they do," said store owner, Randy Holmes. "That's all they do. That's their jobs."

That same Monday morning, Hattiesburg Cycles was also broken into by a group of men with a U-Haul. Similar crimes have been reported in Biloxi and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Holmes got a call from a key cutting store with reports of one of his stolen vehicles. Laurel Police Department has reached out to the New Orleans Police Department, but Holmes said they've had no luck.

"New Orleans said they do not have time worry about stolen motorcycles and they will not help us," said Holmes.

LPD has reached out to federal authorities for help in this case, because the suspects have committed crimes across state lines.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

