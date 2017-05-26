String of stolen dirt bikes leads to an investigation across state lines

Mississippi Highway Patrol is urging the public to pay attention behind the wheel during one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year. AAA estimates over this Memorial Day holiday weekend will be the busiest since 2015, with over 34.6 million Americans expected to drive. For MHP, this means more traffic and patrols needed along the state's highways. Mississippi Highway Patrol is enforcing a "Drive to Survive" safety initiative. Master Sergeant Brent...More >>
A Lamar County man is behind bars, facing a $100,000 bond on a felony rape charge. Zachary Boutwell, 20, was arrested today by Lamar County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with one count of rape according to Sheriff Danny Rigel.More >>
Walking the campus of J.E. Johnson Elementary School in Prentiss, second year principal, Carrie Hammond, looks a little different now. It's all because she lost a challenge, for all the right reasons.More >>
In early May, employees at the Gander Mountain on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg started hanging "going out of business" and "liquidation sale" signs on the store windows. While the Gander Mountain brand is going out of business, WDAM 7 later found out the retailer was purchased by Marcus Lemonis, owner of Camping World, who is working to keep the current store locations across the county. Hattiesburg store manager Gabriel George said the store is going t...More >>
