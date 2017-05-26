Have a Gander Mountain gift card? You may be out of luck

As the liquidation sales for Gander Mountain continues across the country, shoppers with gift cards to the retailer may be out of luck.

Earlier this month, Gander Mountain announced it would be going out of business and "sale" signs went up at the Hattiesburg location. Days following, it was announced Marcus Lemonis, the owner of Camping World, purchased the Hattiesburg location and many others to turn into a new retailer, Gander Outdoors. Lemonis announced during this transition, the liquidation sales would continue to make room for new products and a redesign.

WDAM 7 received an email from a frustrated viewer after he tried to use a gift card at the Gander Mountain on Hardy Street Thursday and was turned away.

The man said he tried to make a purchase with the $25 gift card, but the clerk told him they were not honoring the Gander Mountain gift cards anymore. He said, "to top it off, upon making the purchase with my credit card, the clerk printed out a receipt which was clearly labeled, “Gander Mountain”."

The man wrote, "My Gander Mountain gift card was only $25, but it was purchased in good faith."

For many who may be in the same situation, 7 On Your Side reached out to management making the transition.

Gabriel George, manager of the store on Hardy Street, said unfortunately, it was true.

"The liquidators are no longer honoring the Gander gift cards effective on May 18th," said George. "We will continue to accept rewards vouchers for the duration of the liquidation process."

"Mr. Lemonis said that we would see if there was a way that Gander Outdoors and Camping World could eventually take the cards," George said. "I've been asking customers to keep their cards instead of throwing them away."

George said any Gander Mountain gifts cards customers currently have with a balance are not valid, but could be in the near future.

He said they see many customers a day frustrated, but unfortunately for the store under the new ownership, they can't do anything about it.

According to Gandermountain.com, customers can file a claim for reimbursement. Details on how to do that can be found here: http://www.mnb.uscourts.gov/epoc/.

The debtor name is Gander Mountain Company and the claim number is 17-30673. There is no timeline on how long that process may take.

For shoppers, it seems the best option is to keep any Gander Mountain gift cards you have.

As for the store, George said he expects to receive plans on moving forward with a close date in the next month.

After the store receives that plan and sets a closing date, the store will be remodeled and turned around in 14-45 days.

