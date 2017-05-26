JCJC’s EMT program earns “Excellence in Action” National Award

The following is news release from Jones County Junior College

Jones County Junior College’s Emergency Medical Technology program recently received the prestigious “Excellence in Action” award, which recognizes the best Career Technical Education (CTE) programs across the nation by Advance CTE. Jones was one of eleven programs selected nationwide to earn this award in the Health Science career cluster category. All programs recognized by Advance CTE provided compelling data demonstrating impressive graduation rates, credential attainment, dual enrollment completion and work-based learning participation and glowing letters of recommendation. These programs are preparing their students for a lifetime of career success.

Advance CTE’s Katie Fitzgerald explained, “We have around 100 applicants each year across 16 career clusters. However, the Health Science career cluster is one of the most competitive by far. The staff does an initial review of all applications and narrows it down to around 50 and then the selection committee, made up of state CTE directors and past award winners reviews the remaining programs against a rubric. An award winner is selected for each career cluster.”

The Emergency Medical Technology (EMT) program at JCJC trains EMTs and paramedics to become knowledgeable health care providers through a strong relationship with secondary education schools and industry, ensuring a seamless pathway across systems. The program is critical to providing a pipeline of qualified healthcare professionals and it has emerged as one of the top programs in the south, boasting a 90 percent first-time pass rate on the National Registry of EMTs, compared to a national average of 60 percent.

“It is quite an honor for myself, the Emergency Technology Program, and the college to receive this award,” said M. Eric Williams, Assistant Director of Emergency Technology Studies at JCJC. “Our motto at Jones is to inspire greatness, and we see the fruit of that labor today. We have always known our college was a leader in health care education, but it is wonderful to be recognized on the national stage for the accomplishments of our faculty and students.”

Williams is proud to have the Advance CTE organization’s “seal of approval” by earning the national award. That’s because the national Excellence in Action award in the Health Science Career Cluster was based on JCJC’s track record of providing clear pathways into college and careers, the rigorous academic and technical coursework, strong partnerships with industry leaders, and the program’s impactful work-based learning experiences which offers opportunities for career exploration and subject-matter mastery. Kimberly Green, Executive Director of Advance CTE shared JCJC’s EMT program’s commitment to providing real-world learning experiences through mentorships with industry experts, clinical internships and field placements stood out to them. She added, over the course of over 500 internship hours and a demanding academic course load, JCJC students are prepared to enter directly into the healthcare sector, a field that is in high-demand in rural Mississippi.

“I am so proud of these exemplary programs and all they offer learners across the country,” said Green. “Boasting impressive graduation and completion rates, credential attainment, and hands-on learning experiences, these programs demonstrate what high-quality CTE has to offer, and its ability to set students up for success across the spectrum of careers.”

Advance CTE Excellence in Action award winners, cover 11 Career Clusters® from 10 states and represents some of the best CTE programs in the country. These high-quality programs serve a combined 1,500 students in communities ranging from rural Mississippi to the bustling metro area of Dallas, Texas, providing all students – no matter their race or income – with a world-class education. While each of the programs is unique, they all offer a rigorous sequence of courses beginning with foundational skills to subject-matter mastery; real-world, hands-on experiences in the classroom led by dedicated educators; and meaningful work-based experiences facilitated by industry partners. The programs boast not only stellar industry partnerships but also partnerships with other educational institutions supporting a seamless transition from secondary education into postsecondary education.

The list of 11 national winners can be found by clicking on the link: Advance CTE Excellence in Action Awards. For more information about JCJC’s EMT program contact the office at 601-477-4848.

