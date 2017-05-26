Forecast: Hot Memorial Day Weekend Expected.

Good Friday morning and happy Memorial Day weekend!

It is going to be sunny and quite warm today with highs in the upper 80s.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday looks partly cloudy and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

It will be hot again on Sunday with a slight chance for a thunderstorm with highs again in the lower 90s.

For Memorial Day it looks to be quite wet with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Please have a fun and safe weekend!