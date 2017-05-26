What's Hot in Hattie for Memorial Day weekend

If you're planning on staying home this Memorial Day weekend, here's what's Hot in Hattie.

What better way to celebrate Memorial Day than with a pie baked with fresh blueberries that you picked in Purvis?

Sandy Run Farms is open all weekend, including Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for blueberry picking. It costs $10 per gallon of blueberries that you pick yourselves and $16 a gallon for Sandy Run Farms to pick them for you.

American Outlaws is hosting a corn hole tournament at Keg and Barrel on Saturday. Before the big event starts at 1:30 p.m., the restaurant is airing the FA Soccer Cup Final. Register for the free tournament here.

On Memorial Day, members of the Hattiesburg Area Daylily Society are opening up their gardens to the public. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. you can tour these locations in Hattiesburg, Stone County and Picayune.

