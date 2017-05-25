Officials warn crimes increase during summer months

According to officials, as temperatures rise during the summer months, crimes increase as well.

That’s because kids are out of school with more free time on their hands to get into trouble.

Crimes like shoplifting, burglaries and vandalism increase during the summer months, police said.

Officials urge the public to be vigilant and be on the lookout for suspicious activity in their community.

To prevent thieves from targeting you or your home, officials said lock and deadbolt your doors, secure your windows, and even use tricks like leaving your lights on.

If you have neighbors that are out of town or are elderly or ill, officials said be sure to help them as well.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.