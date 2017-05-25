USM stays alive in C-USA Baseball Tournament

Second baseman Matthew Guidry hit a three-run home run with two outs in the second inning and junior left hander Kirk McCarty gutted his way through seven strong innings as top-seeded University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in The First, A National Banking Association, Conference USA Championship.

The Golden Eagles shook off Wednesday’s first-round loss with a 5-2 victory over fifth-seeded Louisiana Tech University in a Thursday afternoon elimination game. Southern Miss never has gone two-and-out in a C-USA baseball tournament.

The Golden Eagles (45-13) move into a 6:30 p.m. Friday elimination game and will take on the loser of Thursday night’s game between fourth-seeded University of Charlotte and eighth-seeded University of Texas-San Antonio.

The Bulldogs (36-20) were the second team eliminated from C-USA’s eight-team postseason field, following seventh-seeded Florida International University’s loss and exit earlier Thursday morning.

Third baseman Taylor Braley singled to lead off the third inning and catcher Bryant Bowen walked with two outs before Guidry sent a Matt Miller (1-2) high over the outfield netting in right-center field.

In the third inning, Southern Miss went up 4-0 when first baseman Dylan Burdeaux walked and eventually came around to score on a bad relay throw on a potential double-play grounder.

The Bulldogs whittled the lead to 4-2 on solo home runs by designated hitter Cody Daigle (fourth of season) in the third inning and right fielder Marshall Boggs (ninth on season) in the fourth.

But McCarty (10-2) and closer Nick Sandlin, who pitched the final two innings to pick up his seventh save of the season, kept Louisiana Tech off scoreboard for the final five innings, and Southern Miss added an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning on a run-scoring single to right field by catcher Cole Donaldson.

