Investigation on-going in Bonhomie Apartment shooting - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Investigation on-going in Bonhomie Apartment shooting

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
Bonhomie apartments. Source: WDAM Bonhomie apartments. Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg Police are still investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that injured one man while he was inside a Hub City apartment.

“Upon officers arrival at Bonhomie Apartments, officers met with a witness on the scene who advised that a black male victim was in the apartment when unknown suspects fired a shot that entered the apartment and struck him,” said Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler.

Original details:

Hattiesburg police are investigation an early morning shooting that injured one person in the Hub City.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 1810 Country Club Road, Bonhomie Apartments around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim, a 29-year-old male whose name is not being released, was transported to a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound and is currently in the ICU.

This is the second shooting this week at Bonhomie Apartments that police are investigating.

On Monday night, just before 8 p.m. officers responded to a shooting. According to Traxler, two apartments and a car were hit, but no injuries were reported. Traxler added that the apartments were occupied at the time of the shooting.

It is unknown if the two incidents are related, according to authorities.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • USM stays alive in C-USA Baseball Tournament

    USM stays alive in C-USA Baseball Tournament

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:31:27 GMT
    USM baseball/Photo credit: WDAMUSM baseball/Photo credit: WDAM

    Second baseman Matthew Guidry hit a three-run home run with two outs in the second inning and junior left hander Kirk McCarty gutted his way through seven strong innings as top-seeded University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in The First, A National Banking Association, Conference USA Championship.

    More >>

    Second baseman Matthew Guidry hit a three-run home run with two outs in the second inning and junior left hander Kirk McCarty gutted his way through seven strong innings as top-seeded University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in The First, A National Banking Association, Conference USA Championship.

    More >>

  • Investigation on-going in Bonhomie Apartment shooting

    Investigation on-going in Bonhomie Apartment shooting

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:09:03 GMT
    Bonhomie apartments. Source: WDAMBonhomie apartments. Source: WDAM

    Hattiesburg Police are still investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that injured one man while he was inside a Hub City apartment.

    More >>

    Hattiesburg Police are still investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that injured one man while he was inside a Hub City apartment.

    More >>

  • breaking

    HPD investigating drive-by shooting

    HPD investigating drive-by shooting

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:01:45 GMT
    Hattiesburg Police Crime Scene Unit was called to the scene to collect evidence in the shooting.Source: RNNHattiesburg Police Crime Scene Unit was called to the scene to collect evidence in the shooting.Source: RNN

    Hattiesburg Police are investigating a Wednesday night drive-by shooting in the Hub City.

    More >>

    Hattiesburg Police are investigating a Wednesday night drive-by shooting in the Hub City.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly