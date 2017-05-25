HPD investigating drive-by shooting

Hattiesburg Police Crime Scene Unit was called to the scene to collect evidence in the shooting.Source: RNN

Hattiesburg Police are investigating a Wednesday night drive-by shooting in the Hub City.

“Around 9:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West 3est Street in reference to a report of shots being fired,” said Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler. “Upon arrival officers met with the reporting part who advised he was parking his vehicle in a parking lot when an unknown vehicle drove by and fired several rounds at him and struck his vehicle.”

Hattiesburg Police Crime Scene Unit was called to the scene to collect evidence in the shooting.

Traxler added that the victim, who is not being identified was not hit during the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.