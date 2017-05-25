HPD investigating drive-by shooting - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

HPD investigating drive-by shooting

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
Hattiesburg Police Crime Scene Unit was called to the scene to collect evidence in the shooting.Source: RNN Hattiesburg Police Crime Scene Unit was called to the scene to collect evidence in the shooting.Source: RNN
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg Police are investigating a Wednesday night drive-by shooting in the Hub City.

“Around 9:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West 3est Street in reference to a report of shots being fired,” said Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler. “Upon arrival officers met with the reporting part who advised he was parking his vehicle in a parking lot when an unknown vehicle drove by and fired several rounds at him and struck his vehicle.”

Hattiesburg Police Crime Scene Unit was called to the scene to collect evidence in the shooting.

Traxler added that the victim, who is not being identified was not hit during the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • USM stays alive in C-USA Baseball Tournament

    USM stays alive in C-USA Baseball Tournament

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:31:27 GMT
    USM baseball/Photo credit: WDAMUSM baseball/Photo credit: WDAM

    Second baseman Matthew Guidry hit a three-run home run with two outs in the second inning and junior left hander Kirk McCarty gutted his way through seven strong innings as top-seeded University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in The First, A National Banking Association, Conference USA Championship.

    More >>

    Second baseman Matthew Guidry hit a three-run home run with two outs in the second inning and junior left hander Kirk McCarty gutted his way through seven strong innings as top-seeded University of Southern Mississippi stayed alive in The First, A National Banking Association, Conference USA Championship.

    More >>

  • Investigation on-going in Bonhomie Apartment shooting

    Investigation on-going in Bonhomie Apartment shooting

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:09:03 GMT
    Bonhomie apartments. Source: WDAMBonhomie apartments. Source: WDAM

    Hattiesburg Police are still investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that injured one man while he was inside a Hub City apartment.

    More >>

    Hattiesburg Police are still investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that injured one man while he was inside a Hub City apartment.

    More >>

  • breaking

    HPD investigating drive-by shooting

    HPD investigating drive-by shooting

    Thursday, May 25 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-05-25 21:01:45 GMT
    Hattiesburg Police Crime Scene Unit was called to the scene to collect evidence in the shooting.Source: RNNHattiesburg Police Crime Scene Unit was called to the scene to collect evidence in the shooting.Source: RNN

    Hattiesburg Police are investigating a Wednesday night drive-by shooting in the Hub City.

    More >>

    Hattiesburg Police are investigating a Wednesday night drive-by shooting in the Hub City.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly