1 jailed, 1 sought in Hub City home invasion

A Hattiesburg man is behind bars in connection to a home invasion in the Hub City.

Terrence Smith, 26, was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglary of a dwelling according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler.

“Around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 800 Block of East 8th Street in reference to a report of a burglary of an occupied dwelling,” said Traxler. “Officers met with the victim who advised that two black male suspects kicked in the front door displaying handguns.”

Traxler added the suspects then fled from the scene and one of the suspects (Smith) was located a short distance away.

The investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

