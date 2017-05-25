JCJC hosting Red, White and Blue Memorial Salute

ELLISVILLE (WDAM) – The Red, White and Blue Memorial Salute takes place May 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bush Fine Arts Auditorium at Jones County Junior College. Admission is free. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1868541356740384/ for more details.
