Word of Faith Christian Academy hosting enrichment camp

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – The Word of Faith Christian Academy presents an enrichment camp June 12 through July 28.  The camp includes craft projects, sports and much more.  The camp is open to children ages 3 through 13.  To find out how to sign up your child, call 601-545-7735.

