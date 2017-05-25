Prentiss teachers loses bet, then loses hair

Walking the campus of J.E. Johnson Elementary School in Prentiss, second year principal, Carrie Hammond, looks a little different now. It's all because she lost a challenge, for all the right reasons.

"These kids work so hard everyday. I mean this year has just been awesome," said Hammond.

Their hard work led to quite the school highlight two weeks ago. With the state focusing on third graders and their ability to read, Hammond knew she wanted to help style their education and make sure they succeeded on state tests.

"Their test is different from any other test, said Hammond. "They must pass that test in order to move on to fourth grade."

Knowing that, this beloved principal laid down a challenge. She'd let the third graders and their teachers cut her hair, on one condition. They must do better on state tests than last year's third graders.

When the results came in, those kids rose to the challenge and it was time for Hammond to pony up.

"I was more than happy to cut my hair for such a thing like this," said Hammond.

With those third graders now destined for the fourth grade, Hammond is now focused on keeping the momentum going. That's something she's not splitting hairs about.

"I'm just so proud of these third graders. I'm just so proud of their teachers. I'm so proud of the work that they put in. I can't take any of the credit for this because I didn't teach any lessons. I didn't take any tests," said Hammond.

