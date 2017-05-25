Two businesses robbed of dirt bikes in same day

Suspects are being sought in a dirt bike burglary in Laurel. Source: LPD

Two Pine Belt businesses were robbed of dirt bikes in the same day.

HPD is investigating a case where five dirt bikes were stolen from Hattiesburg Cycles on Monday.

“Upon arrival, officers found the front door glass had been shattered,” said Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler. “The manager arrived on scene and after reviewing the video, which shows five subjects get out of some type of delivery truck and enter the business.”

Laurel police are now asking for the public's help solving a similar case.

Authorities said a number of suspects forced their way into the front of Honda of Laurel early Monday morning.

Police said the suspects stole a four-wheeler and two dirt bikes, and then loaded them into a U-Haul.

According to LPD, some of the suspects were spotted in a black car.

Captain Tommy Cox with LPD said that they are working with HPD and other departments across the Southeast to see if the crimes and suspects are connected.

If you have information that can help authorities, call police or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

