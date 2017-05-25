HPD releases photo of Hancock Bank robbery suspect

HPD has released a photo of the suspect in the robbery. Source: HPD

Hattiesburg police are searching for a man who they said robbed Hancock Bank Thursday morning. Police believe the suspect may have ran into nearby woods.

Lt. Jon Traxler with HPD said the robbery happened around 9:20 a.m. at the Hancock Bank on Lincoln Road just off Broadway Drive.

Officials said the man robbed the bank and fled by foot. The details surrounding the robbery and how much the suspect got away with have not been released.

HPD said no vehicle was seen, officers are searching the woods nearby for the suspect.

If you saw anything or have any information to help police, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Crimestoppers.

