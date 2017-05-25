Help celebrate Red Nose Day

Red noses are available at Walgreens for $1. Source: Jac Bedrossian.

Put your red nose on and make a silly face! Today is the 3rd annual Red Nose Day.

Red Nose Day raises awareness and funds to help end child poverty. Donations help kids stay safe, healthy and educated in the U.S. and overseas.

The mission is to bring positive change around the world through the power of laughter.

Walgreens sells the charitable prop for $1 with 50 percent of proceeds go to non-profit Comic Relief.

Comic Relief uses comedy to raise money for disadvantaged people. It launched Red Nose Day in the United Kingdom in 1988. Red Nose Day started in the U.S. in 2015.

The Comic Relief Red Nose Day Fund supports programs like Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Charity: Water, Children's Health Fund, Feeding America, Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, National Council of La Raza, Save the Children and The Global Fund.

You can donate to Red Nose Day by purchasing a red nose or by clicking here.

NBC will have a special three hour Red Nose Day program Thursday at 7 p.m.. The show will feature stars, musicians and a Love Actually reunion film. Love Actually's writer and director is the founder of Red Nose Day in the U.S.

