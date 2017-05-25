Family dog credited with saving father, son from fire

An early morning house fire left a father and son homeless after fire and smoke consumed the structure.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, at 1:54 a.m., Sandersville, Rustin and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the fire at 619 East Main Street in Sandersville.

Firefighters quickly attacked the fire, and was successful in containing the fire in parts of the house. The fire also spread to the attic space, and firefighters were on scene for two hours to make sure the fire was completely out.

Two men, a father and son, occupied the home as renters.

The father, Darren Harrison, stated that he was asleep on his recliner in the living room with his dog, Ace, in his lap.

Darren said that Ace suddenly woke up and jerked his head around, staring in the direction of the fire. Initially, Mr. Harrison thought someone was trying to break into his home. He went to his son's room to alert him to the possible intrusion when his son said that he smelled smoke. It was at that time they realized the home was on fire.

Darren and his son grabbed Ace, guns and some belongings and made their way outside to put the dog and items in their truck. They then attempted to re-enter the home but stated that it was far too hot and called 911.

Darren credited his dog with saving both his life and his son's life, otherwise the outcome could have been much more tragic.

Upon Darren's request, Red Cross was called to assist he and his son, and firefighters performed salvage to locate and retrieve guns that belonged to Darren's grandfather, according to the fire council.

All of the family's belongings were either destroyed by the fire or heavily damaged by smoke and rendered useless.

The home is considered unlivable at this time.

Darren agreed to receive donations. For anyone interested in assisting this family, please contact Darren Harrison at 601-577-6651. Clothes and general necessities are urgently needed.

Although the cause of the fire is unknown, Darren stated that he saw the breaker box flashing and believed it may have been electrical in nature. The father and son stated that they do have some type of renter's insurance but it is very little and they are unsure of what it will cover or replace.

Emergency personnel on scene included Sandersville, Rustin and Powers Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Sandersville Police Department and Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell.

Fire apparatus on scene included Sandersville Engine and Tanker, Rustin Engine and Tanker and Powers Tanker, Command 1 and Rescue 3.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.