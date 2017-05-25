Forecast: Sunny and very nice today.

Good Thursday morning, everyone!

It is going to be a very nice day in the Pine Belt with sunny skies and highs from around 80-83 degrees.

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

A warming trend gets underway on Friday with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Partly cloudy skies and hot weather is on tap for Saturday with highs possibly in the lower 90s.

Better chances for rain arrive on Memorial Day.