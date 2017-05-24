Open forum held to discuss To Go Cup Ordinance

An open forum to discuss the proposed “To Go Cup” ordinance was held at the Cultural Center in Downtown Hattiesburg Wednesday.

Residents and business owners had the opportunity to voice their opinions and concerns regarding the “To-Go Cup” ordinance.

It would allow people to leave restaurants or bars in designated areas downtown with alcoholic drinks in hand.

Andrea Saffle with the Hattiesburg Historic Downtown Association said most business owners feel that this would be one more positive thing to add to the downtown area.

While it’s not an economic driver, Saffle said it creates opportunity for more activity and more events.

Saffle said some business owners and residents have reservations about the proposed ordinance.

“Some of the concerns that I’ve heard since we brought it up are things like loitering, we don't want this to make it a bourbon street," Saffle said. "And really that is not what this ordinance does at all."

Saffle said if support continues to grow for this ordinance, they will present it to the city council for a vote in the summer.

